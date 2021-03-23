K-9 helps arrest domestic violence suspect in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A police K-9 helped arrest a domestic violence suspect accused of assaulting a woman in northern Colorado Springs Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 6:20 a.m., they got a call about an assault on Banner Court, which is just west of the intersection of Briargate and Union boulevards. When officers arrived, they found the victim had been hit in the head and was bleeding from two cuts.

Police received information that the suspect was in the area and on foot. They brought in K-9 units, and the suspect was found hiding under a truck in the area of Union Boulevard and Shrider Road. When he spotted the officers, the suspect came at them in an aggressive manner, according to police. K-9 Odin subdued the suspect with help from officers, according to police.

The suspect, 45-year-old Christopher Correll, was taken to the hospital to be treated for the K-9 contact. He was then jailed on charges of felony assault and outstanding domestic violence warrants, according to police.

Police sent out an emergency alert asking nearby residents to stay indoors while they searched for the suspect. The shelter-in-place was lifted just before 8 a.m.