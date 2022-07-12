COLORADO SPRINGS — A juvenile was hurt during an overnight shooting in the southeast area of Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said calls started coming in just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning regarding a drive-by shooting on South Anjelina Circle.

That road is in the area of South Academy and Astrozon Boulevards.

When officers arrived on scene, they said, they found the young victim and attended to that person until fire and AMR crews were able to take over.

The house officers said had been targeted, and a car outside of it, were hit by multiple bullets.

At this point, no arrests have been made.