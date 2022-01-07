Juvenile arrested on felony charges for making threats against Manitou Springs School District

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Manitou city officials and local authorities believe they have apprehended the person responsible for making at least two threats against the school district.

In December of 2021, the Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) began an investigation into a threat against schools within the Manitou Springs School District.

The investigation continued once a similar threat was made during the first week of January 2022.

According to the city of Manitou Springs, officers identified a juvenile suspect, who after investigation, was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with two felony counts of Inciting Destruction of Life or Property (CRS 18-11-202); two felony counts of False Report of Explosives, Weapons, or Harmful Substances (CRS 18-8-110); and two misdemeanor counts of Interference with Staff, Faculty, or Students of Educational Institution (CRS 18-9-109).

Due to the fact that a juvenile is involved in this matter, the city has decided not to release any identifying information nor any additional information on the investigation.