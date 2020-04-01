Juvenile arrested in Security shooting

SECURITY, Colo. — A boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured one person in Security Tuesday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. at a home on Bison Drive. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the suspect left the scene and was later found on South Academy Boulevard. He had several wounds and was treated at the hospital.

The boy, whose name is not being released because he is a juvenile, was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of a handgun by a juvenile, and prohibited use of weapons.