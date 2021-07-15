Jury starts deliberation in Mark Redwine case

DURANGO, Colo. — The jury started deliberating around 3:40 p.m. after both the prosecution and defense ended closing arguments. Thursday in the Mark Redwine case. The jury will return Friday to continue deliberating.

Redwine is accused of killing his 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine in 2012.

Investigators say Mark Redwine killed Dylan shortly after the boy arrived for a court-ordered visit. Dylan’s remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within 10 miles of Redwine’s home near Vallecito Reservoir northeast of Durango.

The defense team of Mark Redwine rested its case Wednesday without addressing the sordid photos that prosecutors allege motivated Redwine to kill his son. Redwine also did not take the stand, but he did speak briefly to the judge about his decision.

“I have decided not to testify,” Redwine told the judge.

“And is this your decision?” the judge asked.

“Yes it is,” Redwine answered.

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2017 file photo, Mark Redwine makes his first appearance in district court in Durango, Colo. Opening statements are expected sometime Monday, June 21, 2021, in the delayed trial of a man accused of killing his 13-year-old son in southwest Colorado nearly a decade ago. Dylan Redwine disappeared during a court ordered Thanksgiving visit in 2012 and his remains were later found. (Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP, File)

Redwine faces charges of second-degree murder and child abuse. The trial has been delayed several times since it was initially set to begin in 2018. This includes an extended delay after Redwine’s lawyer was arrested on domestic violence charges in 2019, along with multiple delays related to COVID-19.

The trial is being held in Colorado District Court in Durango.