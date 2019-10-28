Jury selection begins Monday in Patrick Frazee trial

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — Jury selection in the trial against Patrick Frazee is starting Monday at the Teller County Courthouse in Cripple Creek.

A total of 1,750 summons were issued for jury selection.

Frazee is accused of killing his fiance, Kelsey Berreth, last Thanksgiving. He was arrested a month later in connection with her disappearance.

Frazee is also accused of asking his ex-girlfriend, Krystal Lee Kenney, to help him kill Berreth on three separate occasions. Kenney pleaded guilty to her involvement in the case, and faces up to three years in prison. She will testify against Frazee as part of her plea deal.

Criminal defense lawyer Patrick Mika, who is not involved in the case, said the defense will most likely focus in on Kenney, and the inconsistencies in her earlier testimony.

“She is the only one that has provided information about location of the body, how this all occurred,” Mika said. “She may very well have been the person, along with somebody else, that committed this offense, and that’s what I think the defense should focus on, is that the person that has the most knowledge, has that knowledge because she is the one that committed this crime.”

A Colorado Courts spokesman said opening statements will begin Friday at the earliest.

Resources for victims of domestic violence

National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call the hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for free help 24 hours a day.

Violence Free Colorado: Visit violencefreecolorado.org to find resources by county in Colorado. The website also has other resources, including information on how to help a loved one who is being abused.

TESSA of Colorado Springs: Call the 24-Hour Safe Line at 719-633-3819, or visit tessacs.org.

YWCA of Pueblo: Call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 719-545-8195, or visit ywcapueblo.com