Jury seated in trial of Donthe Lucas, man accused of killing Kelsie Schelling

PUEBLO, Colo. — Just over a week after selection began, a jury has been seated in the trial of the man accused of killing Kelsie Schelling.

Jury selection in the trial of Donthe Lucas began January 25, after years of delays. Twelve jurors and four alternates were sworn in Tuesday afternoon. They are to report back to the courtroom in Pueblo Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Lucas is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the 2013 disappearance of then 21-year-old Schelling. He has pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Schelling was last seen on February 4, 2013, when she traveled from Denver to Pueblo to meet with Lucas. She was pregnant at the time.

For years, police had no answers, only reminding the community that she was missing, with supporters of Schelling’s family holding events to remember her.

In November 2017, Lucas was arrested. For the previous five years, police said he had been a person of interest.

Lucas’s trial was delayed several times over two years, and the coronavirus pandemic delayed the case even further.

“It is surreal this is finally happening, and hard, because I am not there right now to observe everything,” Schelling’s mother Laura Saxton told FOX21 last week. “I just pray for the best possible jury and I pray for them because this is not an easy thing they are being asked to do.”