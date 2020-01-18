Jury finds man guilty of attempted murder for shooting woman in the face

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, a jury found a man guilty for attempted murder in a case where he shot a woman in the face.

The shooting took place in March of 2018 in the area of Iowa Avenue and Boulder Street, where Simon Escamilla shot the victim in the face as she sat in her car.

Colorado Springs Police said Escamilla may have followed the victim home thinking she had witnessed him shooting at another person earlier that evening at a store near Union Boulevard and Willamette Avenue.

Escamilla will be sentenced in March.