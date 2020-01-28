Closings and Delays
Jury finds Isaiah Towns guilty of reckless manslaughter, menacing in Fort Carson love-triangle killing

Crime
Isaiah Towns Colorado Springs Police Department

COLORADO SPRINGS — A former Fort Carson soldier was found guilty by a jury Tuesday for the deadly shooting of another soldier on November 7, 2018, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Isaiah Towns is convicted of felony reckless manslaughter and felony menacing. His sentencing is scheduled in April.

The shooting happened at an apartment on South Murray Boulevard near the intersection with Airport Road. Police identified the victim as Fort Carson soldier Shakir Cook-Troynel, 23.  According to police, a love triangle let to the fatal shooting.

