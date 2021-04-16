Jury finds former VillaSport employee guilty on all charges of abusing kids at the club

21-year-old Ryan Callins of Colorado Springs has been arrested for sex assault on a child.

COLORADO SPRINGS — According to court documents, a jury on Thursday convicted a former Colorado Springs fitness club worker for sexually assaulting two underage girls and trying to assault two others.

23-year-old Ryan Callins used to work at VillaSport Athletic Club and Spa. He was found guilty of all six counts against him: two counts of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust, two counts of attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and two counts of attempting to coerce a child into sexual activity.

He allegedly initiated sexual contact with four kids while employed at VillaSport in the Villa Kids program in the fall of 2018. Callins was arrested on March 28, 2019.

His sentencing date is scheduled for July 7 at 8:30 a.m. with Judge Deborah J Grohs.