June 7 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

by: Angela Case

Natalie Perez Pueblo Police Department

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for a wanted street criminal.

Natalie Perez,19, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’05”, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Perez has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute. Her bond amount is $50,000.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com .

UPDATE (June 10, 2019): One suspect previously listed in this story has been arrested. 

