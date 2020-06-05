June 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Gabriel Duran, 24, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’05”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Duran has a no-bond warrant for Flight – Escape which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Steven Sandoval, 38, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 228 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sandoval has a no-bond warrant for a Traffic Offense which includes Vehicular Eluding. He has a second no-bond warrant for Theft.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.