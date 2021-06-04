June 4 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Rhain Cordova, 23, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’09”, 245 pounds, with brown hair and brown

eyes. Cordova has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation and a second no bond warrant for

Burglary.

Jesus Sierra, 19, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’ tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown

eyes. Sierra has a warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Aggravated Robbery-Menacing

with a Deadly Weapon.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.