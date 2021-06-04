June 4 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Rhain Cordova and Jesus Sierra / Courtesy Pueblo Police Department

Rhain Cordova and Jesus Sierra / Courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Rhain Cordova, 23, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’09”, 245 pounds, with brown hair and brown
eyes. Cordova has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation and a second no bond warrant for
Burglary.

Jesus Sierra, 19, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’ tall, 230 pounds, with black hair and brown
eyes. Sierra has a warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Aggravated Robbery-Menacing
with a Deadly Weapon.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local