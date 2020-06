COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

TREVON ANTHONY ARNELL is a Black Male, 20 years old, 5’11” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ARNELL is wanted for Burglary x2, Robbery x2, Felony Menacing x3, DUI and Assault.

WALLY JAY BAZAR is a White Male, 38 years old, 5’6” tall, and 180 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. BAZAR is wanted for Kidnapping, Robbery and Assault.

ANTHONY MICHAEL DURHAM is a White Male, 42 years old, 6’1” tall, and 240 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. DURHAM is wanted for Escape from Felony Conviction and Failure to Comply.

MICHAEL LEE MCMAHAN is an Indian Male, 22 years old, 6’1” tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MCMAHAN is wanted for Felony Menacing x3 and Witness Intimidation x4.

DUSTIN THOMAS WASBERG is a White Male, 46 years old, 6’ tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. WASBERG is wanted for Assault and False Imprisonment.