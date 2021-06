COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

ERIC LAMAR BROWN is a Black Male, 34 years old, 6’tall, and 215 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes. BROWN is wanted for Murder 2 – Attempted, Felony Menacing w/Weapon and Disorderly Conduct – Discharge Firearm.

MICHAEL ANTWANE DANIELS is a Black Male, 40 years old, 5’8” tall, and 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. DANIELS is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation and Assault 3 – Know/Reckless Cause Injury (2).

BRANDON RAY HOLMQUIST is a White Male, 30 years old, 5’9” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. HOLMQUIST is wanted for Assault 2 – Injury w/Deadly Weapon, Kidnapping 2, Child Abuse (2), Theft, Violation of Protection Order (2) and Reckless Endangerment (3).

JESUS MANUEL MIJAREZ-OCHOA is a White Male, 38 years old, 5’11” tall, and 155 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MIJAREZ-OCHOA is wanted for ID Theft (2), Criminal Impersonation (2), False Info Pawn Broker (3), MVT, Assault 2 – w/Deadly Weapon, Violent Crime w/Weapon, Felony Menacing w/Weapon, Failure to Yield, Driving w/o License, No Registration, Fictitious Plate and No Insurance.

GEORGE AMANDO PEREZ is a White Male, 39 years old, 5’9” tall, and 190 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. PEREZ is wanted for Violation P/O, Assault 3, Harassment, Weapon Possession – Previous Offender, Violation of Bail Bond Conditions, Weapon – Prohibited Use (Drunk), Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Habitual Criminal, Vehicular Assault – DUI, Vehicular Assault – Reckless, Driving Under Influence, Attempt to Influence Public Servant, Reckless Driving, Driving w/Revoked License, Open Container, Marijuana in Vehicle.

DENZEL JAMES SANCHEZ is a Black Male, 28 years old, 5’11” tall, and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. SANCHEZ is wanted for Stalking (4), Violation of Protection Order (3), Tampering 2, Harassment (4), and Reckless Driving.

CHARLES WIRSCHING is a White Male, 70 years old, 5’9” tall, and 161 lbs., with salt/pepper hair and blue eyes. WIRSCHING is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender x2.