June 28 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Alex Minjarez, 35, who was featured previously on 09/28/2018, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’09”, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Minjarez has a warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Larceny. He has a second warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance. His total bond amount is $15,000.

Manuel Rodriguez, 24, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Rodriguez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Burglary.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.