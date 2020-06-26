June 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

William Whitebear, 34, is described as a Native American man, 6’02”, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Whitebear has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Anthony Romero, 51, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 187 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Romero has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.