June 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
William Whitebear and Anthony Romero / Pueblo Police Department

William Whitebear and Anthony Romero / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

William Whitebear, 34, is described as a Native American man, 6’02”, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Whitebear has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Anthony Romero, 51, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 187 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Romero has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local