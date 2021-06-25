June 25 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Anthony Lucero and David Rael / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Anthony Lucero, 36, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’09”, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown
eyes. Lucero has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Flight to Avoid, Escape,
Vehicular Eluding and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. He has a second warrant for a Sex Assault
on a Child/Position of Trust. His total bond amount is $50,000.

Anthony Lucero, 36

David Rael, 36, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’09”, 250 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes.
Rael has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft
and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

David Rael, 36

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

