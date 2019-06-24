June 24 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

MARSHUNN ANTONIO ANDERSON

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

MARSHUNN ANTONIO ANDERSON is a Black Male, 24 years old, 6’ tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ANDERSON is wanted for Burglary, Bribery, FTA and Aggravated Robbery.

JASON TODD APLIN is a White Male, 39 years old, 5’7” tall, and 185 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. APLIN is wanted for Dangerous Drugs, FTA and Assault on a Peace Officer.

BRYAN ANTHONY BATTS is a Black Male, 32 years old, 5’7” tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BATTS is wanted for Dangerous Drugs, Fraud and FTA x3.

GAGE OGDON KOHLER is a White Male, 20 years old, 6’ tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. KOHLER is wanted for Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Menacing with a Deadly Weapon.

XAVIER ANDRU PADILLA is a White Male, 19 years old, 5’10” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and black eyes. PADILLA is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

DANERICK PERRY is a Black Male, 23 years old, 6’6” tall, and 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. PERRY is wanted for Weapons Possession and Menacing.

ADRIAN LARON SMITH is a Black Male, 25 years old, 6’1” tall, and 225 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. SMITH is wanted for Assault.

LOGAN WHITE is a White Male, 29 years old, 5’10” tall, and 180 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes. WHITE is wanted for Menacing, Domestic Violence, Tampering with a Witness and Traffic.

TAREK WRIGHT is a Black Male, 42 years old, 6’1” tall, and 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. WRIGHT is wanted for Weapons Possession and Traffic.