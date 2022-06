Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

AMBER ROSE HANEY is a White Female, 26 years old, 5’5” tall, and 125 lbs., with red hair and green eyes. HANEY is wanted for Child Abuse – Knowing/Reckless Cause Death.

TIMOTHY NICOLAS HARTIG is a White Male, 36 years old, 5’6” tall, and 150 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. HARTIG is wanted for Drug Paraphernalia (2), MVT (2), Trespass 1, Controlled Substance (9), Obstruction (3), Unregistered Vehicle (2), Driving Under Restraint (3), No Insurance (2), Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Mischief, Reckless Driving, Identity Theft (4) and Attempt to Influence.

AUNDRIS PIERRE HENCE is a Black Male, 34 years old, 5’10” tall, and 190 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HENCE is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation.

THADDEUS JAMES MERCADO is a Black Male, 31 years old, 5’10” tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MERCADO is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation (2), Harassment (2), Kidnapping 2, Felony Menacing w/Weapon (2), Assault 3 and False Imprisonment.

JOEY ANTHONY MURACA is a White Male, 22 years old, 6’1” tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. MURACA is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Assault 3, Harassment (2), Protection Order Violation (2) and Child Abuse.

THOMAS FRANK SOLIZ is a White Male, 45 years old, 6’0” tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. SOLIZ is wanted for Kidnapping, Assault 3, Harassment, Telephone Obstruction and Criminal Mischief.

ANETWANN MIGUEL WILSON is a Black Male, 35 years old, 5’9” tall, and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. WILSON is wanted for Kidnapping 2, Assault 3, Child Abuse and POWPO.

JOSEPH MICHAEL WOODS is a White Male, 23 years old, 6’ tall, and 200 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. WOODS is wanted for Assault 2 – Strangulation.

You are asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) for any information regarding the above fugitives. Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up $1,000 in cash.