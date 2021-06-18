June 18 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

James Gonzales, 47, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’02”, 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Gonzales has a no bond warrant for Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon. He has three more warrants for Failure to Appear which include Assault, Harassment and Trespassing. His total bond amount is $49,000.

Stevan Hernandez, 38, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’04”, 195 pounds, bald head, and brown eyes. Hernandez has two no bond warrants which include Attempted Homicide x8, Assault x2 and Harassment. He has a third warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Driving Under the Influence. His total bond amount is $2,500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.