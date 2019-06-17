June 17 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

SHAWN JOSEPH BELL

SHAWN JOSEPH BELL is a White Male, 36 years old, 5’7” tall, and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BELL is wanted for Homicide, Assault, Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender, FTA and Dangerous Drugs.

DEREK DUCHER is a White Male, 30 years old, 5’3” tall, and 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. DUCHER is wanted for Domestic Violence and Assault.

MICHAEL GOSLEE is a White Male, 36 years old, 5’11” tall, and 163 lbs., with black hair and blue eyes. GOSLEE is wanted for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

DEAJRUA LEANNE MADDOX is a Black Female, 22 years old, 5’5” tall, and 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MADDOX is wanted for Menacing, Assault, Traffic, Underage Alcohol, Theft, Harassment and Failure to Appear x3 .

FELIPE DE JESUS MENDIAS-HERNANDEZ is a White Male, 51 years old, 6’ tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MENDIAS-HERNANDEZ is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Harassment and Felony Menacing.

MARIANNA MOORE is a White Female, 26 years old, 5’ tall, and 130 lbs., with black hair and hazel eyes. MOORE is wanted for Criminal Impersonation and Burglary.

RYAN ORR is a White Male, 33 years old, 5’9” tall, and 175 lbs., with blonde hair and brown eyes. ORR is wanted for 2nd Degree Assault, Domestic Violence and 1st Degree Trespass.

RICHARD ANTHONY OTERO is a White Male, 32 years old, 5’10” tall, and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. OTERO is wanted for Probation Violation, Assault, Obstruction and Failure to Comply x2.

LINO MOA MOA POLOA is a White Male, 20 years old, 6’ tall, and 158 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. POLOA is wanted for Vehicular Eluding, Reckless Driving and Failure to Comply x2.

LOGAN WHITE is a White Male, 29 years old, 5’10” tall, and 180 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes. White is wanted for Menacing, Domestic Violence, Tampering with a Witness and Traffic.