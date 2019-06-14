June 14 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.
Ramon Gomez, 33, who was previously featured on 03-02-2018, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’05”, 118 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Gomez has a no bond warrant for Failure to Appear which includes the following charges:
- Habitual Criminal
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Attempted Murder 1-Extreme Indifference x2
- Vehicular Eluding
- Assault 1-Threaten Peace Officer with a Weapon
- Resisting Arrest
- Assault 2 – Peace officer
- Registration – Fictitious Plates
- Obstructing a Peace Officer
- Reckless Driving
- Violent Crime – Used Weapon
Doneasha Pena, 27, is described as a Hispanic female, 5’05”, 134 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Pena has two warrants for Failure to Appear which include Possession of a Controlled Substance x2, Violation of a Protection Order and Theft. Her total bond amount is $10,000.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.