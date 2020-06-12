June 12 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

David Maldonado, 29, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’05”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Maldonado has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Clark Leonard, 42, who was previously featured on 03-17-2017, is described as a White man, 5’08”, 195 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Leonard has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes a Traffic Offense.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.