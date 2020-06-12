June 12 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
David Maldonado and Clark Leonard / Pueblo Police Department

David Maldonado and Clark Leonard / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

David Maldonado, 29, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’05”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Maldonado has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Clark Leonard, 42, who was previously featured on 03-17-2017, is described as a White man, 5’08”, 195 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Leonard has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes a Traffic Offense.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local