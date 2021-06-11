June 11 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Devon Bobian and Kyle Evans / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Devon Bobian, 30, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown
eyes. Bobian has a no bond warrant for Kidnapping which includes Possession of a Weapon by a
Previous Offender, Vehicular Eluding and Domestic Violence.

Kyle Evans, 29, is described as a White man, 6’00”, 180 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Evans has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft,
Attempted Escape and Escape x2.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

