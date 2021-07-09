July 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Anjel Archuleta and Marisa Palmas / Pueblo Police Department

Anjel Archuleta and Marisa Palmas / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Anjel Archuleta, 18, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Archuleta has a no bond warrant for Burglary which includes, Criminal Mischief and Theft. He has a second warrant for Aggravated Robbery. His total bond amount is $25,000.

Marisa Palmas, 29, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’03”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Palmas has a warrant for Aggravated Robbery. Her total bond amount is $25,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local