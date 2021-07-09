July 9 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Anjel Archuleta, 18, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Archuleta has a no bond warrant for Burglary which includes, Criminal Mischief and Theft. He has a second warrant for Aggravated Robbery. His total bond amount is $25,000.

Marisa Palmas, 29, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’03”, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Palmas has a warrant for Aggravated Robbery. Her total bond amount is $25,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.