July 8 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

JASON TODD APLIN

BRYAN ANTHONY BATTS

NOAH WILLIAM BURTON

JOSEPH DEWING

WAYNE LITTLE

MARIA MORALES

XAVIER ANDRU PADILLA

JEFFRY TOWNSEND

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

JASON TODD APLIN is a White Male, 39 years old, 5’7” tall, and 185 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. APLIN is wanted for Dangerous Drugs, FTA and Assault on a Peace Officer.

BRYAN ANTHONY BATTS is a Black Male, 32 years old, 5’7” tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BATTS is wanted for Dangerous Drugs, Fraud and FTA x3.

NOAH WILLIAM BURTON is a White Male, 19 years old, 5’6” tall, and 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BURTON is wanted for Assault, Felony Menacing, Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender, Violation of Parole and Theft.

JOSEPH DEWING is a White Male, 49 years old, 5’9” tall, and 190 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. DEWING is wanted for Aggravated Robbery, Attempted Escape and Distribution.

WAYNE LITTLE is a Black Male, 50 years old, 5’9” tall, and 239 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. LITTLE is wanted for Robbery, 1st Degree Burglary, Theft and Assault.

MARIA MORALES is a White Female, 29 years old, 5’9” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MORALES is wanted for Attempted First Degree Murder. *Considered Armed and Dangerous*

XAVIER ANDRU PADILLA is a White Male, 19 years old, 5’10” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and black eyes. PADILLA is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

JEFFRY TOWNSEND is a Black Male, 28 years old, 5’9” tall, and 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. TOWNSEND is wanted for Aggravated Robbery.