July 31 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Paul Kushner and Nevin Sisneros / Pueblo Police Department

Paul Kushner and Nevin Sisneros / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Paul Kushner, 22, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kushner has a no bond warrant for Flight/Escape which includes Assault.

Nevin Sisneros, 46, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sisneros has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Fraud-Impersonation.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local