July 31 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Paul Kushner, 22, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kushner has a no bond warrant for Flight/Escape which includes Assault.

Nevin Sisneros, 46, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Sisneros has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Fraud-Impersonation.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.