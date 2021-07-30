July 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Christopher Trujillo, 40, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no bond warrant for Assault which includes Firearm – Illegal Discharge and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Driving Under Restraint and Defective Vehicle – Headlights. His bond amount is $250.

James Taylor, 40, is described as a White man, 5’08”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Taylor has a no bond warrant for Dangerous Drugs which includes Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.