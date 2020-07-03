July 3 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brandon Burton and Nicholas Thomas / Pueblo Police Department

Brandon Burton and Nicholas Thomas / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Brandon Burton, 29, is described as a white man, 5’08”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Burton has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.

Nicholas Thomas, 30, is described as a white man, 5’08”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Thomas has three warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Child Abuse, Violation of a Protection Order, Theft and Forgery. His total bond amount is $5,500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local