July 3 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Brandon Burton, 29, is described as a white man, 5’08”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. Burton has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.

Nicholas Thomas, 30, is described as a white man, 5’08”, 155 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes. Thomas has three warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Child Abuse, Violation of a Protection Order, Theft and Forgery. His total bond amount is $5,500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.