July 29 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

BRYAN ANTHONY BATTS is a Black Male, 32 years old, 5’7” tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BATTS is wanted for Dangerous Drugs/Fraud/FTAx3.

JOSHUA DEWAYNE BRUCE is a white Male, 30 years old, 5’6” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BRUCE is wanted for Contempt of Court.

MARLON CHAMORRO is a Hispanic Male, 35 years old, 5’9” tall, and 181 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. CHAMORRO is wanted for Sex Offender-Failure to Register.

DEVANTE HUMPHREY is a Black Male, 27 years old, 5’10” tall, and 140 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. HUMPHREY is wanted for Possession of Weapons by Previous Offender.

FELIPE DE JESUS MENDIAS-HERNANDEZ is a White Male, 51 years old, 6’ tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MENDIAS-HERNANDEZ is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon/Harassment, Felony Menacing.

CARLOS JAMES MONTOYA is a White Male, 21 years old, 6’ tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MONTOYA is wanted for Assault.

XAVIER ANDRU PADILLA is a White Male, 19 years old, 5’10” tall, and 160 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. PADILLA is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

CHRISTOPER ALEJANDRO SANDOVAL is a White Male, 30 years old, 5’11” tall, and 190 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. SANDOVAL is wanted for Burglary.

JAMIE WASYLK is a White Male, 47 years old, 5’6” tall, and 138 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. WASYLK is wanted for Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft; Drugs;A.