July 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Andrea Avila, 37, who was previously featured on April 06, 2018, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’02”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Avila has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Flight to Avoid.

Ryan Cruz, 27, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’02”, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Cruz has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.