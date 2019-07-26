July 26 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Andrea Avila and Ryan Cruz / Pueblo Police Department

Andrea Avila and Ryan Cruz / Pueblo Police Department

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Andrea Avila, 37, who was previously featured on April 06, 2018, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’02”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Avila has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Flight to Avoid.

Ryan Cruz, 27, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’02”, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Cruz has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story