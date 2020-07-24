July 24 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Lawrence Salazar and James Davis / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Lawrence Salazar, 38, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Salazar has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Vehicle Theft.

James Davis, 36, is described as a Black man, 6’ tall, 215 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. Davis has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance x2 and Vehicle Eluding x2.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

