July 23 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Douglas Lane, 46, is described as a White man, 6’00”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Lane has a total of five warrants. He has one warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under Restraint and License Plates-Not Lighted. He has four more warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges and a total bond amount of $4,750:

  • Controlled Substance – Special Offense-Deadly Weapon
  • Larceny x2
  • Controlled Substance – Manufacturing
  • Possession – Burglary Tools
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Obstructing a Peace Officer
  • Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender
  • Dangerous Drugs

Shane Manzanares, 39, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Manzanares has a total of four warrants. He has a warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Burglary. He has two more warrants for Failure to Appear which include Traffic Offenses and his fourth warrant is a no bond warrant for Public Records Crimes which includes Telephone – Obstruction Service.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

