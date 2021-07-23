July 23 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Douglas Lane, 46, is described as a White man, 6’00”, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Lane has a total of five warrants. He has one warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving Under Restraint and License Plates-Not Lighted. He has four more warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges and a total bond amount of $4,750:

Controlled Substance – Special Offense-Deadly Weapon

Larceny x2

Controlled Substance – Manufacturing

Possession – Burglary Tools

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Obstructing a Peace Officer

Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender

Dangerous Drugs

Shane Manzanares, 39, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Manzanares has a total of four warrants. He has a warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Burglary. He has two more warrants for Failure to Appear which include Traffic Offenses and his fourth warrant is a no bond warrant for Public Records Crimes which includes Telephone – Obstruction Service.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.