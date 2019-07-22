July 22 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

JASON APLIN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

JASON APLIN is a white Male, 39 years old, 5’7” tall, and 185 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. APLIN is wanted for Dangerous Drugs, FTA and Assault on a Peace Officer.

RANDY RAY BISHOP is a White Male, 35 years old, 6’1” tall, and 170 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. BISHOP is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon & Strangulation, Kidnapping, Felony Menacing and Child Abuse.

NOAH BURTON is a White Male, 19 years old, 5’6” tall, and 125 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BURTON is wanted for Assault, Felony Menacing, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Violation of Parole and Theft.

STEVEN COOMBS is a White Male, 51 years old, 5’9” tall, and 200 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. COOMBS is wanted for 2nd Degree Murder.

DANIEL CYR is an Asian Male, 33 years old, 5’8” tall, and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. CYR is wanted for Menacing.

JUSTIN HANDY is a White Male, 41 years old, 6’ tall, and 225 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. HANDY is wanted for Robbery.

ZAKKARY HAZE is a White Male, 26 years old, 6’2” tall, and 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. HAZE is wanted for Menacing/Domestic Violence and Vehicular Eluding.

VICTOR VIALPANDO is a Hispanic Male, 46 years old, 5’5” tall, and 230 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. VIALPANDO is wanted for Aggravated Robbery and Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft.

RODERICK VIGIL is a White Male, 41 years old, 5’6” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. VIGIL is wanted for Stalking.