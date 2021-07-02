July 2 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Bernie Barela and John Lovato / Photos courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Bernie Barela, 36, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’04”, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown
eyes. Barela has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Assault, Menacing and
Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

John Lovato, 35, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown
eyes. Lovato has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Aggravated Motor Vehicle
Theft.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

