July 19 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Gary Hugh, 44, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’03”, 350 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Hugh has a no-bond warrant for Assault.

Janelle Duran, 27, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’01”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. This is Duran’s second time being featured this year. She was previously featured on January 18th, 2019. Duran has two warrants for Failure to Appear which includes: Possession of a Controlled Substance, Child Abuse – Neglect, Violation of a Protection Order, Driving Under Restraint x2 and Failure to Display Proof of Insurance. Her total bond amount is $5,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.