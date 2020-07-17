July 17 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

David Maes and Eric Gonzales / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

David Maes, 38, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Maes has a no-bond warrant for Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess Cocaine. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear with a bond amount of $700.00.

Eric Gonzales, 29, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’09”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Gonzales has a no bond warrant for Homicide which includes Murder 1-After Deliberation-Attempted and Assault. He has a second no bond warrant for Distribution and Possession of Amphetamine.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

