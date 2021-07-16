July 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted:
Orlando Romero and Gasper Romero / Courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Orlando Romero, 49, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue
eyes. Orlando has a no bond warrant for Robbery. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear
which includes Assault 1, Assault 2, and Motor Vehicle Theft. His bond amount is $10,000.

Gasper Romero, 47, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue
eyes. Gasper has a no bond warrant for Robbery. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear
which includes Traffic Offenses, Driving Under Restraint, No Insurance – Driver, Registration –
Fictitious Plates. His bond amount is $1,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

