July 16 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Orlando Romero, 49, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue

eyes. Orlando has a no bond warrant for Robbery. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear

which includes Assault 1, Assault 2, and Motor Vehicle Theft. His bond amount is $10,000.

Gasper Romero, 47, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue

eyes. Gasper has a no bond warrant for Robbery. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear

which includes Traffic Offenses, Driving Under Restraint, No Insurance – Driver, Registration –

Fictitious Plates. His bond amount is $1,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.