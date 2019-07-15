July 15 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

RANDY RAY BISHOP

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

RANDY RAY BISHOP is a White Male, 35 years old, 6’1” tall, and 170 lbs., with blonde hair and green eyes. BISHOP is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon & Strangulation, Kidnapping, Felony Menacing and Child Abuse.

JOSEPH JARED COLEMAN is a Black Male, 25 years old, 6’3” tall, and 210 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. COLEMAN is wanted for Robbery. *Considered Armed and Dangerous*.

DANIEL CYR is an Asian Male, 33 years old, 5’8” tall, and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. CYR is wanted for Menacing.

ADAM HIMES is a Hispanic Male, 51 years old, 6’2” tall, and 300 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. HIMES is wanted for Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Vehicular Assault.

SEAN MAYES is a Black Male, 27 years old, 5’7” tall, and 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MAYES is wanted for Drug Possession and Theft.

FELIPE DE JESUS MENDIAS-HERNANDEZ is a White Male, 51 years old, 6” tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MENDIAS-HERNANDEZ is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Harassment and Felony Menacing.

MARIA MORALES is a White Female, 29 years old, 5’9” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MORALES is wanted for Attempted 1st Degree Murder. *Considered Armed and Dangerous*

LINO MOA MOA POLOA is a White Male, 20 years old, 6’ tall, and 158 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. POLOA is wanted for Vehicular Eluding, Reckless Driving and FTC x2.

ROBERT LEE PORTER is a Black Male, 19 years old, 5’1” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. PORTER is wanted for Aggravated Robbery and 2nd Degree Assault.