July 12 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Rhain Cordova, 21, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’09”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Cordova has a no bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Violation of a Protection Order – Criminal. He has two more warrants for Failure to Appear which include Assault, Harassment, Theft and Vehicular Eluding. His total bond amount is $4,000.

Joseph Espinoza, 42, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Espinoza has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Attempted Escape x2.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.