July 10 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Timothy Ortiz, 34, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 208 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Ortiz has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Fraud – Impersonation.

Pablo Ortiz, 44, who was previously featured on 03-27-2020, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’06”, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Ortiz has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Dangerous Drugs and Trespassing.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.