July 1 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

SHAWN JOSEPH BELL is a White Male, 36 years old, 5’7” tall, and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BELL is wanted for Homicide, Assault, Possession of Weapon by Previous Offender, FTA and Dangerous Drugs.

JOSEPH JARED COLEMAN is a Black Male, 25 years old, 6’3” tall, and 210 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. COLEMAN is wanted for Robbery. *Considered Armed and Dangerous*.

FELIPE DE JESUS MENDIAS-HERNANDEZ is a White Male, 51 years old, 6” tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MENDIAS-HERNANDEZ is wanted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Harassment and Felony Menacing.

MARIA MORALES is a White Female, 29 years old, 5’9” tall, and 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MORALES is wanted for 1st Degree Murder, Violation of Protection Order, Disorderly Conduct and FTA. *Considered Armed and Dangerous*

DANERICK PERRY is a Black Male, 23 years old, 6’6” tall, and 170 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. PERRY is wanted for Weapons Possession and Menacing.

LINO MOA MOA POLOA is a White Male, 20 years old, 6’ tall, and 158 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. POLOA is wanted for Vehicular Eluding, Reckless Driving and FTC x2.

ROBERT LEE PORTER is a Black Male, 19 years old, 5’1” tall, and 110 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. PORTER is wanted for Aggravated Robbery and 2nd Degree Assault.

LOGAN WHITE is a White Male, 29 years old, 5’10” tall, and 180 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes. WHITE is wanted for Menacing, Domestic Violence, Tampering with a Witness and Traffic.

TAREK WRIGHT is a Black Male, 42 years old, 6’1” tall, and 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. WRIGHT is wanted for Weapons Possession and Traffic.