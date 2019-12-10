Judge sets $5 million bond for man accused of shooting Fort Lupton officer

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The suspect accused of shooting Fort Lupton Sgt. Christopher Pelton on Dec. 2 appeared in court on Monday afternoon in a wheelchair.

The judge set a $5 million bond for 19-year-old Matthew Cotter and scheduled his next hearing for Dec. 11.

Pelton was shot in the face outside a home in the 200 block of Ponderosa Place in Fort Lupton on Dec. 2. He underwent two surgeries since the shooting and is suspected to survive with “a long road to recovery ahead,” according to the Fort Lupton police spokesperson.

Cotter was arrested for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and threatening a peace officer with a weapon.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help Pelton and his family pay for expenses during his long-term recovery.