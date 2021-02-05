Judge considers dropping charges against man accused of starting Spring Fire

FILE – This undated file photo released by the Costilla County, Colo., Sheriff’s Office shows Jesper Joergensen. With no viable option remaining for trying Joergensen, a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a large Colorado wildfire in 2018, a judge said Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, he will rule next week on whether to dismiss criminal charges against him. (Costilla County Sheriff’s Office via AP, file)

DENVER (AP) — With no viable option remaining for trying a mentally ill Danish man accused of starting a large southern Colorado wildfire in 2018, a judge says he will rule next week on whether to dismiss criminal charges against him.

Before deciding the fate of Jesper Joergensen, Judge Gregory Lyman said during a hearing on Thursday that he wanted to be assured that Joergensen would be deported to his homeland if the case is dismissed.

Lyman also said he wanted to hear from residents of some of the over 100 homes that were destroyed at the Feb. 12 hearing when he’s scheduled to announce his decision.

The Spring Fire started in June 2018 about five miles northeast of Fort Garland. It burned 108,045 acres in Costilla and Huerfano counties, making it the third-largest wildfire in Colorado history at the time. Now, it’s the sixth-largest.

Joergensen was arrested three days after the fire started. He is charged with dozens of counts of first-degree arson.