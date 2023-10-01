DENVER (KDVR) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who escaped from the Jefferson County Detention Facility Saturday evening.

The inmate, Jeremy Buchanan, 42, was working in the kitchen. JCSO said at 5:20 p.m., he left the kitchen, went into a supply room and left the building through a delivery door, escaping over a fence where deliveries are received.

Buchanan was booked into jail in June for charges of first-degree motor vehicle theft, several counts of violation of a protection order, violation of parole and multiple other charges. JCSO said he was homeless at the time he was booked.

JCSO provided a photo of the man from a surveillance image taken Saturday.

The sheriff’s office is asking if anyone sees him or knows his whereabouts to call 911.