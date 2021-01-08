January 8 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
Lorne Sellers and Enrique Cancio / Pueblo Police Department

Lorne Sellers and Enrique Cancio / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Lorne Sellers, 21, is described as a white man, 5’10”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Sellers has a no bond warrant for Public Order Crimes which includes: COCCA Pattern of Racketeering, Burglary, Chop Shop-Own, Chop Shop-Transport Unlawfully and Motor Vehicle Theft x2.

Enrique Cancio, 51, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’00”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Cancio has a no bond warrant for Assault.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local