January 8 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Lorne Sellers, 21, is described as a white man, 5’10”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Sellers has a no bond warrant for Public Order Crimes which includes: COCCA Pattern of Racketeering, Burglary, Chop Shop-Own, Chop Shop-Transport Unlawfully and Motor Vehicle Theft x2.

Enrique Cancio, 51, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’00”, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Cancio has a no bond warrant for Assault.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.