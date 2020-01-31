Live Now
January 31 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Dillon Frazier and Jesus Alfaro / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Dillon Frazier, 29, is described as a White man, 5’11”, 201 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Frazier has three warrants for Contempt of Court which include the following charges: Disarming a Peace Officer-Attempt, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. His total bond amount is $150,000.

Jesus Alfaro, 31, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’11”, 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Alfaro has a warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Motor Vehicle Theft – Aggravated x2. He has a second warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Violation of a Protection Order – Criminal. His total bond amount is $7,500.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

