January 3 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Samantha Waterman, 27, is described as a White woman, 5’08”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Waterman has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Forgery, Controlled Substance False or Forged Order and ID Theft-Uses Info to Obtain. Her bond amount is $10,000.

Gerald Fuentes, 29, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Fuentes has a no bond warrant for Identity Theft which includes ID Theft-Uses Info to Obtain x2. He has a second warrant for Failure to Comply which includes ID Theft-Uses Info to Obtain. His bond amount is $10,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.