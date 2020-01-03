Closings and Delays
Community Cupboard Food Pantry of WP

January 3 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Samantha Waterman and Gerald Fuentes / Pueblo Police Department

Samantha Waterman and Gerald Fuentes / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Samantha Waterman, 27, is described as a White woman, 5’08”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Waterman has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Forgery, Controlled Substance False or Forged Order and ID Theft-Uses Info to Obtain. Her bond amount is $10,000.

Gerald Fuentes, 29, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Fuentes has a no bond warrant for Identity Theft which includes ID Theft-Uses Info to Obtain x2. He has a second warrant for Failure to Comply which includes ID Theft-Uses Info to Obtain. His bond amount is $10,000.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local