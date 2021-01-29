January 29 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Preston Gutierrez and Jennifer Carrier / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Preston Gutierrez, 24, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 134 pounds, with brown hair and
brown eyes. Gutierrez has three warrants for Failure to Appear which include the following charges: Motor Vehicle Theft and Dangerous Drugs x2. His total bond amount is $15,000.

Jennifer Carrier, 31, is described as a White woman, 5’07”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Carrier has a no bond warrant for Smuggle Contraband into Prison.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

